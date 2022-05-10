Armenian PM’s advisor to attend International Oil Gas Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s advisor Artashes Tumanyan will visit Iran May 12-16 to participate in the International Oil Gas Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
