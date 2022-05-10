26 coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia in past week
11:27, 10 May, 2022
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. 26 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the period from May 4 to 10, the ministry of healthcare said.
The total number of confirmed cases has reached 422,900.
11,538 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one week.
Over the past week, the number of recovered patients rose by 31 (412,050 total).
1 death case has been registered during the past week. The death toll has risen to 8623.
The number of active cases is 544.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | Türkçe | AMP Version