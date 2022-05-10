Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 May

26 coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia in past week

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. 26 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the period from May 4 to 10, the ministry of healthcare said.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 422,900.

11,538 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one week.

Over the past week, the number of recovered patients rose by 31 (412,050 total).

1 death case has been registered during the past week. The death toll has risen to 8623.

The number of active cases is 544.








