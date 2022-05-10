Earthquake at Georgian-Azerbaijani border felt in Armenian towns
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 3,7 earthquake that hit near the Georgian-Azerbaijani border at 01:41, May 10 was felt in Armenia, the Seismic Protection Service said in a statement.
The quake was recorded at a 10km depth some 57km from the Georgian town of Lagodekhi. It was felt at an intensity of MSK 3 in the Armenian town of Noyemberyan, as well as in the villages of Koti, Barekamavan and Koghb.
