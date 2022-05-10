LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-05-22

LONDON, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 May:

The price of aluminum down by 3.06% to $2755.00, copper price down by 1.88% to $9237.50, lead price down by 3.47% to $2153.50, nickel price down by 6.29% to $28185.00, tin price down by 5.65% to $37119.00, zinc price down by 4.16% to $3615.00, molybdenum price stood at $42262.57, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.