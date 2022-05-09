Russia interested in the Sotk mine operating normally, without interruptions - Ambassador Kopirkin

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin stated that Azerbaijan and Armenia should refrain from any steps that could aggravate the situation and create a danger of escalation.

"Our attitude to all such incidents is determined by this approach. Of course, we are interested in the mine operating normally, without interruptions. It is also very important for Armenia from a social point of view," ARMENPRESS reports Kopirkin told reporters, referring to the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the Sotk mine, as a result of which one of the mine employees was injured.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia issued a statement according to which on May 7, at around 1:50 p.m., the Azerbaijani troops opened fire from different caliber weapons in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as a result of which one of the employees of the mine received a gunshot wound. His life is not in danger. By retaliatory actions the fire of the Azerbaijani units was silenced.