On the occasion of Victory and Peace Day, Prime Minister Pashinyan visited Victory Park

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of Victory and Peace Day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Victory Park accompanied by President Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and members of the legislative and executive bodies, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The top leadership of the Republic of Armenia laid flowers at the monument to the Unknown Soldier and paid tribute to the memory of the heroes killed in the Great Patriotic War and the battle for the liberation of Shushi.

Then, a festive procession took place, after which Nikol Pashinyan approached the veterans who arrived at Victory Park, congratulated them on the holiday and wished them health.