PM Pashinyan pays tribute in Yerablur to the memory of heroes who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan together with the President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan, the President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and the top leadership of the Republic of Armenia visited "Yerablur" military pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenians who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the Homeland, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan laid flowers at the tombs of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan, Andranik Ozanyan, at the memorial to the fallen freedom fighters.