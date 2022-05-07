Ministry of Environment organizes national arbor day
YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. A National Tree Planting Day is held across Armenia at the initiative of the Ministry of Environment.
Nearly 15 ha of forest area will be planted in the provinces of Lori, Aragatsotn and Syunik on May 7.
Many individuals, private organizations and NGOs have joined the initiative. The trees are provided to the participants for free by the Hayantar SNCO of the Forest Committee.
