Yerevan buys 12-meter MAN buses

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan purchases 12-meter MAN buses with government support, ARMENPRESS reports Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"According to the contract, the term of delivery of the buses is set until March-April, 2023”, Sargsyan wrote.

In 2022, it is planned to have a non-cash payment system in some of the routes, and to complete the final implementation of the unified ticket system in 2023.

Drivers are moving to a stable salary. The monthly salary, depending on the size of the vehicle, is 250 or 350 thousand AMD.

This year, for the first time, drivers were provided with the opportunity to use the health insurance package.

"It is planned to announce a tender for the purchase of 15 new 12-meter trolleybuses," Sargsyan wrote.