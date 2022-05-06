Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-05-22

YEREVAN, 6 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 May, USD exchange rate up by 9.89 drams to 474.38 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 9.77 drams to 502.08 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 7.08 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.16 drams to 586.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 1,029.54 drams to 28860.73 drams. Silver price up by 12.06 drams to 349.49 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.