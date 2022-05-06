Armenia to host world-renowned scientists, musicians within frames of STARMUS VI festival

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. STARMUS VI Festival is coming to Armenia to remind the people about the importance of science. Within the framework of the festival, students and school-children will have an opportunity to meet and talk to Nobel Prize winners, top singers and renowned representatives of tech field, Co-founder of the Festival, astrophysicist Garik Israelian said at a press conference today.

A series of congresses, seminars, cultural events, scientific camps are expected during the “STARMUS VI: 50 Year On Mars” festival in Armenia.

Israelian today announced the countdown to the launch of the Festival, which will take place on September 5-10, 2022, assuring that hosting such an international festival in Armenia is an unprecedented event not only for Armenia but also the entire region.

“The STARMUS format is unique in a sense that it publicizes and brings science closer to the youth, summing it with art and music. Armenia will host world-renowned Sons of Apollo band, Rick Wakeman, Serj Tankian, Tigran Hamasian, Andrey Makarevich who will visit Armenia specially for the participation to the Festival. The lectures on the sidelines of the festival will launch afternoon, enabling the participants to do their works and enjoy the modern topics to be presented by the representatives of the global advanced mind and the performances of artists”, he said.

Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan said with its uniqueness the event will allow to promote also the science and art development in Armenia and create a strong scientific community, combining the tech-oriented industry, educational centers and research institutions.

“The organization of the festival will also create new cooperation opportunities in science and art spheres. It will serve as a platform for capacity development of youth, will promote their engagement into scientific life”, the minister said.

Minister of High Technological Industry of Armenia Robert Khachatryan said that the STARMUS VI festival in Armenia comes to prove once again that Armenia has played an important role in science, technology, music and art spheres. “Today I can surely state that our youth with its potential will bring a new word and say to science and technologies. Holding the STARMUS VI festival in Armenia is really a great event, and we should be able to register maximum results from this opportunity”, Khachatryan said.

Over 50 renowned scientists, engineers, astronauts, Nobel Prize winners and many others are going to attend the festival in Armenia.

“The festival is a good opportunity to raise Armenia’s attractiveness for thousands of tourists and position Armenia on the world map as a country of science. We should do everything possible to achieve this goal”, Garik Israelian said.

STARMUS is a global festival of science communication and art that brings together the most brilliant minds on the planet. Its aim is to inspire and educate the next generation of explorers and regenerate the spirit of discovery. STARMUS combines art, music and science to enhance the science communication.