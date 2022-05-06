Armenian FM meets with IRI Eurasia Director Stephen Nix in Washington

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. During his visit to the United States the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) Regional Director for Eurasia Stephen Nix in Washington, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

FM Mirzoyan attached importance to the IRI’s programs in Armenia that seek to support the reforms agenda in various areas of public administration.

Nix said that the IRI will continue its work aimed at support and development of capabilities of Armenia’s democratic institutions.

FM Mirzoyan said that strengthening of democracy and the rule of law and the continuous fight against corruption are among the priorities of the Armenian government. He added that Armenia is taking consistent steps to increase transparency and accountability of state bodies and human rights-based inclusive development.