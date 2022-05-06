Edited by President Khachaturyan, Armenian translation of R. Thaler’s Misbehaving out now

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian translation of Richard Thaler’s Misbehaving is already available to readers.

Misbehaving: The Making of Behavioral Economics is a book by Richard Thaler, economist and professor at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. He won the Nobel Prize for Economics in 2017.

The Armenian-language version was translated by Nune Gabrielyan, and edited by the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan himself, who is an economist by profession.

During the presentation ceremony, President Khachaturyan said the Armenian translation of the book is of high significance for him and other economists.

“Misbehaving is an interesting story about revising academic disciplines, economics, and changing our way of thinking about ourselves and the world. This translation would be a great read for economists and businessmen, for their everyday economic activities, where they will find many answers to their questions, such as why some business ventures fail and others succeed,” the President said.

Praising the initiative, the Rector of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia Gor Vardanyan said that Thaler’s book includes approaches that are not formal and were born as a result of combining science, philosophy and psychology.

He added that each professional has its philosophy and psychology and that the book will benefit many young engineers.

The Armenian-version of the book was published by Antares Publishing House and sponsored by Arsen Ghazaryan, the Chairman of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia and Director of the Apaven Company.