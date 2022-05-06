LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-05-22

LONDON, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 May:

The price of aluminum up by 0.17% to $2916.00, copper price up by 0.84% to $9489.50, lead price up by 1.16% to $2277.00, nickel price down by 2.78% to $30114.00, tin price up by 0.55% to $40500.00, zinc price down by 1.44% to $3904.50, molybdenum price down by 0.10% to $42306.66, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.