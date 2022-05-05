Genocide denial should be a call for sobriety for Turkey's NATO allies - La Nación

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Argentine newspaper La Nación published an article on the Armenian Genocide, emphasizing that Turkey's denial should be a call for sobriety for Turkey's NATO allies.

As reported by ARMENPESS, the article reminds that April 24 marked the 107th anniversary of the Turkish state's attempt to exterminate the Armenian people in 1915. "More than 1.5 million Armenians were persecuted and killed, which Pope Francis described as the first genocide of the 20th century."

It is stressed that Turkey's denial of its responsibility for the genocide committed as a state policy should be a call for sobriety for its NATO allies.

The article recalls Çavuşoğlu flashing the "Gray Wolves" sign at Armenians in Uruguay, emphasizing that it is a racist, militarized, far-right Turkish organization that denies the fact of genocide.

In the context of the Armenian Genocide, the article emphasizes that the new perpetrators of crimes against humanity also intend to conceal their actions by presenting them as a war.

"The Republic of Argentina, home to the largest Armenian community in Latin America, has set the recognition of the Armenian Genocide as a state policy and should continue to fight for it in the international arena," the article reads.