Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-05-22

YEREVAN, 5 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 May, USD exchange rate up by 9.86 drams to 464.49 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 13.72 drams to 492.31 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.41 drams to 7.02 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 13.64 drams to 582.70 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 502.36 drams to 27831.19 drams. Silver price up by 6.65 drams to 337.43 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.