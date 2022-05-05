Catholicos Karekin II departs for UAE on pontifical visit
YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Karekin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church departed on May 5 to the United Arab Emirates on a brief pontifical visit, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin said in a press release.
