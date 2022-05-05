Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 May

Catholicos Karekin II departs for UAE on pontifical visit

Catholicos Karekin II departs for UAE on pontifical visit

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Karekin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church departed on May 5 to the United Arab Emirates on a brief pontifical visit, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin said in a press release.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]