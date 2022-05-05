Armenian-Kazakh relations have great development prospect – Finance Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan received Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev, the ministry said in a news release.

Welcoming the guests, the Armenian minister highlighted the cooperation directions between the two countries and expressed confidence that the Armenian-Kazakh relations have a great development prospect.

In his turn the Ambassador emphasized the necessity of boosting the activity of the Armenian-Kazakh inter-governmental commission and touched upon the opportunities of expanding the trade-economic cooperation.

At the meeting the sides also attached importance to the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union and achieved a number of agreements over their implementation.