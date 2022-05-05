Demonstrator dead after suffering cardiac arrest in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. A demonstrator in Yerevan’s France Square died from cardiac arrest, the Yerevan State Medical University Chief of Staff Shushan Danielyan said in a statement.

“A short time ago, an unidentified person with cardiac arrest was hospitalized by ambulance from one of the tents in France Square. All necessary cardiopulmonary resuscitation measures were immediately taken in the hospital, but unfortunately the efforts of the medics failed and the patient was pronounced dead,” Danielyan said.