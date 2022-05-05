Such statements do not contribute to formation of peace agenda – Armenian Security Council Secretary on Aliyev’s remarks

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan commented on the recent statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev according to which the process of clarifying the borders with Armenia will be implemented on the basis of all the maps of 1918 and the once that existed before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, and that according to some of the maps of 1918 to 1920, Yerevan and Syunik were allegedly part of Azerbaijan.

Speaking to reporters, Grigoryan said that he is not going to make any statement over the maps or the historical excursion, adding that all maps and historical facts exist, any member of the society both in Armenia and Azerbaijan can get acquainted with the maps and know whom which territory historically belonged to.

Armen Grigoryan said that one of the issues of the possible peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the recognition of each other’s territorial integrity.

“Of course, we note that in 1992 Armenia and Azerbaijan recognized each other’s sovereign territories and sovereignty within the CIS, but you also know that other developments have taken place in the future, but Armenia and Azerbaijan continue recognizing each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Of course, such statements do not contribute to the formation of a peace agenda and to working in a calm environment. We hope that such statements will be as few as possible”, he said.