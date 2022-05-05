Discussions on bilateral commission for border delimitation ongoing – Secretary of Security Council

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Discussions around the bilateral commission on border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan are still ongoing, the Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters when asked whether or not the commission has already been formed and if a meeting could take place given the agreements reached in Brussels.

“Discussions around this continue. Of course we hoped that it would be possible to find solutions and move forward by the end of April. But I can say that now intensive discussions continue and there is hope that a the meeting could take place soon. The discussions are around the approaches regarding the working group, and there are questions on other matters as well and we haven’t found the final answers to them so far. As soon as we find the answers, there will be a public statement and a meeting will take place,” Grigoryan said.