No issue of enclaves discussed so far, says Armenian Security Council Secretary

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan said that there’ve been no discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan on enclaves.

Speaking to reporters, Grigoryan said that the opposition’s claims that there is a danger of possible “transfer of enclaves to Azerbaijan” are unfounded and fake.

“No issue of enclaves was raised so far. We can say that there are enclaves from both sides, and their territories are nearly equal, both sides are silent on this matter and it hasn’t been discussed. Our hope and a possible option for solution is that Armenia leaves the enclave to Azerbaijan, while the Azerbaijani enclaves that are in Armenian territory remain to Armenia. Of course, there is a question on how these were created, and we continue studying this, but the general long-term option is this,” Grigoryan said.