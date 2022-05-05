US Secretary of State tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a press statement.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon via a PCR test. The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms”, Ned Price said, adding that the Secretary has not seen President Joe Biden in person for several days, and the President is not considered a close contact according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The Secretary will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule. He looks forward to returning to the Department and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible”, the spokesperson said.

Recently Secretary Blinken met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington D.C., Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Japanese National Security Advisor Akiba Takeo.