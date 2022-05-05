Yerevan to host EMERGE 2022 international tech conference

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. EMERGE 2022 international tech conference will be held in Yerevan, Armenia, on June 1-2.

The event will be attended by over 2000 IT sector representatives from USA, countries from Western and Eastern Europe, the Balkans and Central Asia.

The speakers include representatives from TechCrunch, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Snap Inc., Pinterest, Google Deepmind, Glovo and many other international companies.

The conference aims at introducing specialists, founders and investors on IT development trends, as well as becoming a platform for forming networks between top specialists.

The speeches will focus on two directions – #trendwatching and #founderstories.

The participants also will have an opportunity of matchmaking - a face to face meetings with speakers and investors.

Another key component of the conference is the annual EMERGE CHALLENGE competition, the winners of which will receive investments and awards by Amazon Web Services. During last year’s conference the startups attracted over 5 million Euro investments.

EMERGE conference is dedicated to new technologies, startup issues and global IT trends.

The conference will take place in Gabriel Sundukyan Theater of Yerevan.

English is the official language of the event.

Among speakers are Mike Butcher (TechCrunch, Techfugees), Aliona Doletskaya (journalist, ex-Vogue) Davit Baghdasaryan (Krisp), Kris Farber (Openface), Mikayel Vardanyan (Picsart), etc.

Tickets are available online.

Conference partners are Dom-Daniel, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inecobank, Semrush, the Untitled, Vibranium VC, BigStory VC, Team Telecom.