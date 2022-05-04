Armenian and Georgian Defense Ministers sign military cooperation program

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The official visit of the Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan to Georgia started on May 4. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, after the official welcoming ceremony, Suren Papikyan met with his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze.

During the meeting, the Defense Ministers of Armenia and Georgia touched upon a number of issues related to regional security.

Suren Papikyan and Juansher Burchuladze also discussed the prospects of developing bilateral cooperation in the directions of military education, exchange of experience, ethics and human rights, social security and other areas.

At the end of the meeting, the sides signed a military cooperation plan between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Georgia for the period until 2022.