Armenia’s Security Council Secretary, Georgian Prime Minister discuss regional security

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi on the sidelines of his working visit, Grigoryan’s office said.

Armen Grigoryan conveyed the warm greetings of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Georgian PM. Both sides highly valued the warm relations between the Armenian and Georgian PMs, expressing hope that such a positive quality of relations will be transferred to the Armenian-Georgian cooperation in other levels.

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia presented the processes of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations.

The officials also discussed a number of issues relating to the security situation in the region, during which Armen Grigoryan presented Armenia’s vision on the solution of the security problems in South Caucasus and the maintenance of stability in the region.

The prospects of Georgia’s mediation to regional economic and humanitarian affairs were discussed. The conversation also focused on the current situation in Ukraine and its impact on the region.