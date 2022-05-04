BREAKING: Armenian intelligence agency says demonstrators are plotting to seize parliament building during session

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia said it obtained reliable intelligence that the organizers of the demonstrations in Yerevan are planning to attempt to seize the parliament building.

“Dear compatriots, reliable operative information was received by the National Security Service that the organizers of the rally in Yerevan are planning to instigate unlawful actions through provocations during today’s parliament sitting and incite the demonstrators to seize the parliament building and force to make any action, thus destabilizing internal security of the country, disrupting public order and safety.

The National Security Service is strongly warning the organizers and participants of the rally to refrain from making illegal actions, otherwise the organizers of such actions will bear the full responsibility.

The National Security Service is calling on all law-abiding citizens to not give in to provocations, refrain from committing illegal actions or otherwise share the entire burden of criminal responsibility," the NSS said.