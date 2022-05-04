Koghb Music School named in honor of composer Tigran Mansurian

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Koghb Music School was named after renowned composer Tigran Mansurian at the initiative of the Koghb Foundation and the approval of the Noyemberyan municipal council.

Mansurian was personally in attendance at the renaming ceremony.

After the ceremony, the Koghb Foundation awarded grants and scholarships to the teachers and students of the Koghb public school and the Koghb Music School for achievements in the first quarter of 2022.