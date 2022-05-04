Kristinne Grigoryan presents annual report on activity of Human Rights Defender in Parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan is presenting in the Parliament the annual report on the 2021 activity of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, the situation of protection of human rights and freedoms, as well as the annual report on the 2021 activity of the Ombudsperson as a national prevention mechanism.

Kristinne Grigoryan presented the main principles of the activity of the Human Rights Defender and the strategic directions of the progress, the statistical data about the Ombudsperson’s activity in 2021, as well as human rights-related issues and their solution ways.