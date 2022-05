Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

“At the invitation of Georgian Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia on May 4 on a two-day official visit”, the statement said.

Recently Armenian Justice Minister Karen Andreasyan and Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan also visited Georgia.