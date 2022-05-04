Magnitude 3,2 earthquake recorded near Georgian-Armenian border
10:17, 4 May, 2022
YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 3,2 earthquake hit 15km north-east of the village of Bavra near the Georgian-Armenian border at 02:43, May 4, the Armenian Seismic Protection Agency said.
The quake had a depth of 10km and was felt at an intensity of 4 on the MSK scale in the epicenter.
The earthquake was felt at an intensity of MSK 3 in Bavra, Ashotsk, Sizavet, Ghazanchi, Tavshut and Saragyugh of Shirak Province, as well as in Paghaghbyur and Metsavan of Lori Province.
