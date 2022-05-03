Croatian President to block Finland's and Sweden’s accession to NATO

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Croatian President Zoran Milanović intends to use his veto power at the NATO summit in Madrid to block the entry of Finland and Sweden into the military-political alliance, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS reports referring to the statement of Milanović.

"I, as the representative of Croatia at the NATO summit, will veto (the invitation of Finland and Sweden to join the alliance), if it is at this level," he said.

At the same time, the President expressed doubt that he will be able to influence the situation if the invitation to Helsinki and Stockholm is sent at a lower political level.

The NATO summit will be held on June 28-30 in Madrid.