“Evil of extreme public danger” – Prosecutor-General warns of growing drug trafficking as 33 times more heroin is seized

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan presented to lawmakers the indicators in the fight against drug trafficking.

He said the total quantity of drugs that were confiscated in 2021 has grown.

“It is especially noteworthy that compared to the previous year, the quantity of confiscated drugs of higher danger grew, such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. In 2019, 91 grams of cocaine was discovered and confiscated, while in 2021 1kg or 10 times more was confiscated, in 2019 authorities confiscated 13 kilograms of heroin, while in the reporting year it was 33 times more, at 434 kilograms,” Davtyan said.

Davtyan said that studies have shown in the recent years that drugs are mostly sold via internet, especially on Telegram channels.

In one particular criminal case, over 20 suspected drug traffickers are facing criminal charges, with 10 of them currently remanded into custody, he said.

Investigations revealed that multiple online resources are active and are overtly advertising drugs.

“Unfortunately all countries, including developed and powerful, are facing these challenges,” Davtyan said.

He said that necessary preventive and investigative measures are being taken, but warned that these actions won’t lead to the desired result without a broad, appropriate public reaction and disciplinary control. Davtyan warned that “public indifference” is creating fertile grounds for this “evil of extreme public danger”.

The Prosecutor-General called upon all parents, the entire society, representatives of educational institutions to counter drug trafficking with high vigilance and strong rejection and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.