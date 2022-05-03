Delegation led by Justice Minister participates in Armenian-Georgian Legal Forum in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan participated on May 2 in the Armenian-Georgian Legal Forum in Tbilisi, the ministry said in a news release.

Karen Andreasyan and Minister of Justice of Georgia Rati Bregadze delivered remarks during the event, touching upon the importance of cooperation in legal field. The Armenian justice minister thanked his Georgian counterpart for the invitation and said that this forum is an important step for deepening the partnership between the two countries.

“The exchange of experience between the two friendly countries is very important for us, starting from the wonderful idea of probation that contributes to the development of the probation system, as well as a very important experience I would like to talk about – those are the justice houses”, Karen Andreasyan said.

The two ministers also discussed relevant issues during the forum.

The Georgian minister of justice said that the partnering relations between Georgia and Armenia will enter a new stage, and the cooperation with his Armenian counterpart will further strengthen.

During his visit in Georgia, the Armenian minister will also visit the National Archive, the Justice House, the Correctional Service to get acquainted with the Georgian model of their works.