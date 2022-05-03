Armenia improves positions in 2022 World Press Freedom Index

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia improved its positions in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index published by the Reporters Without Borders international organization.

This year Armenia is ranked 51st among 180 countries, but last year it was on the 63rd place.

Among regional countries Georgia is ranked 89th, Azerbaijan- 154th, Russia- 155th and Iran- 178th.

“The main news sources in Armenia are social networks, which two-thirds of the population access daily”, the report said, adding that since the 2018 Velvet Revolution, the media landscape has grown. “Despite a pluralistic environment, the media remain polarized. The country is facing an unprecedented level of disinformation and hate speech”, the report noted.

“The year 2021 was difficult for the media and for journalists because of the Nagorno-Karabakh war, scheduled elections and the pandemic”, stated in the report.