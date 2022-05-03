Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 May

Armenia’s Security Council Secretary to visit Georgia

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan will visit Georgia on May 3 where several meetings are scheduled, Grigoryan’s office said.








