Armenian Minister of Defense presents regional military-political situation to Kansas National Guard leadership

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting with the delegation of the Kansas National Guard led by Adjutant General, Major-General David Weishaar.

Speaking on the Armenia-Kansas military cooperation, the sides were pleased to note that effective actions are implemented in the peacekeeping, military-education, military-medical and other areas.

Papikyan attached importance to the continuous support of the US government, and particularly the Kansas National Guard to the Armenian military reforms.

A number of issues related to the regional security were also discussed.

Papikyan presented the military-political and security situation in the region, views were exchanged on strengthening peace and stability in the current geopolitical situation.

 

 








