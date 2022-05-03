Armenian military denies accusations on opening fire at Azeri positions
13:47, 3 May, 2022
YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The statement released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that on May 2 the Armenian military opened fire at Azerbaijani military positions in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is false, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense added that the situation on the border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian military.
