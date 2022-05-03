Parliament Speaker says opposition’s actions coincide with most important visits and escalation of border situation

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. From the first hours of the opposition’s rally, shots with the use of large caliber weapons were fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan said at a briefing today.

“I have repeatedly stated that the actions of our opposition almost always coincide either with the most important visits (for example, the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin or President of the European Council Charles Michel), or the incidents occurring on the border”, the Speaker said.

The Speaker says he doesn’t consider this as a coincidence, adding that these actions are coordinated in some way.

“I think that our citizens understand well and also perceiving it, they do not join. These rallies are gradually becoming less crowded. As a result of that perception, people do not participate”, Alen Simonyan said.