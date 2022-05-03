French lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Chair of the France-Armenia Friendship Group in the French Senate Gilbert-Luc Devinaz visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on May 3.

The delegation was accompanied by Head of the Armenia-France Parliamentary Friendship Group Vladimir Vardanyan, the Parliament’s press office said.

The French deputies laid flowers at the Eternal Flame perpetuating the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, observed a one-minute of silence and paid homage to the memory of the Holy Martyrs.

The guests also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the documents certifying the Genocide.

The Chair of the France-Armenia Friendship Group Gilbert-Luc Devinaz left a note in the Memory Book.