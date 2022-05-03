Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 May

Armenian Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged at 9.25%

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to leave the refinancing rate unchanged, at 9.25%, the Central Bank said in a press release.

The Lombard repo facility rate at 10.75%.

The Deposit facility rate at 7.75%. 








