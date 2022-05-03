Pashinyan congratulates Poland’s PM on national holiday

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki on the occasion of the country's national holiday.



“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, and on my personal behalf I cordially congratulate you, the friendly people of Poland, on the national holiday of the Republic of Poland - Constitution Day.

This year we mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Poland. I am confident that the experience gained during this period provides an opportunity to discover the full potential of interstate cooperation based on the centuries-old friendship of our peoples, to supplement the bilateral agenda with multifaceted programs, raising the Armenian-Polish cooperation to a qualitatively new level in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

I reaffirm the readiness of the Armenian side to promote the development of the Armenia-EU partnership with joint efforts, which is expanding year by year.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health, and prosperity, progress to the friendly people of Poland.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” Pashinyan said in the letter published by his office.