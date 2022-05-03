No new cases of coronavirus in Armenia over last 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. No new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.

1,745 tests were administered (total tests: 3,057,702).

16 people recovered (total recoveries: 412,019).

Total cumulative confirmed cases so far: 422,874.

As of May 3 the number of active cases stood at 549.

The death toll stood at 8,622.