70 protesters detained in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. 70 protesters were detained by police in Yerevan as of 10:00, police said in a statement.

Police said the protesters are detained for failure to obey a lawful order.

Opposition protesters demanding the resignation of the Pashinyan administration were marching in central Yerevan and blocking streets early Tuesday morning in what they describe as civil disobedience actions. 

 








