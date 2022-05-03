70 protesters detained in Yerevan
YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. 70 protesters were detained by police in Yerevan as of 10:00, police said in a statement.
Police said the protesters are detained for failure to obey a lawful order.
Opposition protesters demanding the resignation of the Pashinyan administration were marching in central Yerevan and blocking streets early Tuesday morning in what they describe as civil disobedience actions.
- 13:58 Armenian Minister of Defense presents regional military-political situation to Kansas National Guard leadership
- 13:47 Armenian military denies accusations on opening fire at Azeri positions
- 12:51 Parliament Speaker says opposition’s actions coincide with most important visits and escalation of border situation
- 12:35 Armenian FM, US Under Secretary of State discuss regional security, stability
- 12:28 French lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 12:19 Armenian Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged at 9.25%
- 12:11 Kansas National Guard leadership visits Armenia
- 12:01 Speaker of Parliament describes police actions at protests as “appropriate”
- 11:35 Pashinyan congratulates Poland’s PM on national holiday
- 11:23 No new cases of coronavirus in Armenia over last 24 hours
- 11:04 Figure envisaged for 2022 April overfulfilled by 31 billion drams – SRC Chairman
- 11:03 FFA’s Artur Azaryan appointed UEFA match delegate for upcoming Real Madrid-Manchester City
- 10:59 USAID-funded CELoG Program praised for developing new culture in communities
- 10:00 Prosecutor-General, Human Rights Defender expected in parliament for briefing
- 09:44 Mirzoyan, Blinken exchange ideas on starting negotiations between Armenia, Azerbaijan around peace treaty
- 09:28 Armenia, US strengthen cooperation in field of peaceful and safe use of nuclear energy
- 09:16 European Stocks - 02-05-22
- 09:14 US stocks up - 02-05-22
- 09:13 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-05-22
- 09:12 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 02-05-22
- 09:10 Oil Prices Up - 02-05-22
- 00:59 Armenia values partnership with US aimed at peace and stability in region – FM
- 00:25 ‘We appreciate US efforts to support our reforms’ – Armenian FM
- 05.02-23:55 Armenia shows courage, flexibility in process working toward lasting peace – US Secretary of State
