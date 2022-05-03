Prosecutor-General, Human Rights Defender expected in parliament for briefing
YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor-General Artur Davtyan and Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan are expected in parliament today to present their reports on 2021.
The agenda of the session includes 23 items, including the election of a member to the Television and Radio Commission.
