LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-05-22

LONDON, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 May:

The price of aluminum stood at $3052.50, copper price stood at $9769.50, lead price stood at $2260.50, nickel price stood at $31771.00, tin price stood at $40259.00, zinc price stood at $4107.00, molybdenum price stood at $42372.80, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.








