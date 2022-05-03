‘We appreciate US efforts to support our reforms’ – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States, the two countries have succeeded to build very strong relations based on common and shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said during the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington D.C..

“Now after the democratic Velvet Revolution of 2018, through joint efforts, we elevated the level of our collaboration, cooperation to Strategic Dialogue. And it is very significant that I am here also in scope of the capstone session of the Strategic Dialogue. And during this session, we focused on our democratic reforms, justice reforms, cooperation in banking sphere, looking ways of deepening cooperation in the sphere of defense, and of course prevention and fight against corruption, and many other areas. And we appreciate United States efforts to support our reforms”, FM Mirzoyan said.

He stated that Armenia also appreciates United States support for developing Armenia’s energy sector, highlighting the Memorandum of Understanding on civil nuclear cooperation signed by the FM and the Secretary of State.