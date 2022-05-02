Armenia shows courage, flexibility in process working toward lasting peace – US Secretary of State

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The United States welcomes the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington D.C..

“I just want to take this opportunity as we’re sitting here to, in the first instance, praise the leadership of the prime minister and his government, the democratic reforms that they’ve been pursuing, the progress that continues to be made – but also to very much welcome the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and to express real appreciation for the vision and the courage and the flexibility that the prime minister and Armenia have been showing in this process working toward what we all want, which is a lasting peace”, Blinken said.