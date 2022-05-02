Armenian FM meets with US Secretary of State: MoU signed in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington D.C.., the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Voice of America reported that a memorandum of understanding was signed during the meeting.

“Very productive meeting with Secretary Blinken. Happy to be back in Washington and reaffirm our strong partnership with the US. During last 3 decades Armenia and USA have developed fruitful cooperation anchored on common values of democracy, respect for human rights, and rule of law”, the Armenian FM tweeted.