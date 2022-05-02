Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-05-22

YEREVAN, 2 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 May, USD exchange rate down by 3.61 drams to 449.65 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.65 drams to 473.26 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 6.34 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.62 drams to 565.17 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 110.42 drams to 27630.86 drams. Silver price up by 1.43 drams to 338.93 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.